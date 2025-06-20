Milton Keynes City Council is to start preparing venues for the introduction of a new terrorism law after passing a motion at a full council meeting.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as Martyn’s Law, received Royal Assent in April.

The legislation is named after Martyn Hett, one of 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, when a suicide bomb was set off following a concert by the singer Ariana Grande.

The new law requires venues such as community centres, sports grounds, schools, street markets, places of worship, businesses and local authorities to take steps to protect terrorist attacks.

It is intended for there to be a 24- month implementation period before the Act comes into force.

Council officers have identified 112 premises that are expected to be impacted by the legislation, which requires venues to implement security measures depending on their size.

Those with a capacity of between 200 and 799 must conduct basic terrorism risk assessments, identify protection measures and implement plans to secure premises during such an incident.

Meanwhile, venues with a capacity of more than 800 must undertake more thorough risk assessments, monitor CCTV and create detailed security and response plans.

Councillor Jane Carr, leader of Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group, who proposed the motion, said: “Martyn’s Law is a vital step forward in keeping the public safe.

“But we’re concerned about the financial and practical challenges smaller, and community run organisations may face.

“We also have a duty to keep the business community, parish and town councils and local organisations informed and supported through this change, so they’re not left struggling.

“The cabinet member for regulatory services has confirmed that officers have already started to prepare, and we thank them for their proactive approach.

“We also recognise the work of some parish and town councils, but it’s clear that from conversations I’m having that not everyone understands the upcoming changes.”

The motion was passed unanimously by the city council on Wednesday June 18 after receiving cross-party support.

The introduction of the Act follows through a pledge made in the Government’s manifesto to strengthen the security of public premises and events.

