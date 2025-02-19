Milton Keynes City Council under fire for plans to axe 'vital' youth worker jobs in this year's budget

A plan to make youth workers redundant has been slammed as ridiculous by city opposition councillors.

Milton Keynes City Council Conservative Group has blasted the Labour administration for making the cuts to youth services at a time when it is most needed.

Within the proposed budget papers for 2025/26, the Labour-led Council have cut £241k from the service - a move that includes the redundancy of five full time staff.

At tonight’s Full Council budget meeting, Conservative Councillors will call upon Labour to halt the “catastrophic cut” for one year to allow for a comprehensive consultation with partners as to how a semblance of a youth service will continue to operate in the city.

Youth clubs play a vital role in keepign young people off the streets

This review will assess their capacity to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of council-led services, ensuring that no “youth service deserts” are created.

Conservative Group leader Cllr Shazna Muzammil said: "This isn’t just about balancing budgets; it’s about safeguarding our young resident’s future.

"Every decision must be made with a full understanding of what our partners can deliver, so our young people are never left stranded in the wake of political short-sightedness. We must be better, when we prioritise our young people”.

By postponing the cuts, Conservatives believe the council will have the opportunity to craft a targeted strategy that supports the areas where independent

organisations simply cannot meet the need.

Cllr Muzammil said: “This is not merely a fiscal adjustment—it is a matter of protecting the future of our community.”

This will be the third consecutive year that the Conservative Group will call upon the Labour- led Council to undertake a comprehensive review of the true demand and capacity for youth work provision across Milton Keynes.

Despite proposals in 2023 for an in-depth investigation into the urgent challenges facing our young people—and a subsequent call in 2024 for a full analysis of independent youth service providers—the previous Labour - Lib Dem administration dismissed these crucial measures.Tory councillor David Hopkins said: “Our youth services are the bedrock of all that we are to here to represent and support... I urge the Labour administration to think again on these cuts and give Scrutiny the due time and process to contribute to finding a better way.”