The UK's first Parkour gym, Paramount Parkour is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a massive all night party.

Adults from all over the country and even the Netherlands are invited to join in the fun and celebrate with a parkour ‘jam’ sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parkour or freerunning involves moving freely over and through any terrain using only the abilities of the body, principally through running, jumping, climbing and quadrupedal movement.

Ruel DaCosta

The Kingston-based gym is specially designed for the moves, allowing people to have give you a realistic feel of parkour but In a safe place.

It also specialises in Ninja moves and is run by MK’s real-life Ninja warrior Ruel DaCosta.

Ruel, a dad-of-two from Fishermead, appears in ITV’s popular Ninja Warrior UK programme and has more than 20 years’ experience as an international Parkour athlete, actor, stuntman and obstacle consultant.

He said: “We’re having a huge all night party on the 4th February. We hold these jam sessions every year but this one is particularly special. Keeping the gym open and going for 10 years despite Covid and the energy crisis has been a real challenge.

The Parkour gym is holding an all night jam party

"But we have the highest trained and passionate team working together. Over the years we have taught thousands of kids and adults and currently teach over 450 students per week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We intent to keep going and in the future we hope to open a bigger parkour gym as we are currently bursting at the seams.”