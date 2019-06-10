Milton Keynes College name Student of the Year 2019 at glittering awards night
Mykenlande Dorasin has been named Milton Keynes College Student of the Year at a glittering awards night held at Woburn Sculpture Gallery.
Monday 10 June 2019 15:17
Best known as Mickey, she studied for a Level 3 Diploma in Business and to city HR consultancy, People In Flow where she worked as a marketing assistance and researcher.
1. Mykenlande Dorasin
Originally from the Turks and Caicos Islands, she arrived in Britain just two years ago and had many obstacles to overcome on the way to becoming an excellent student.
Milton Keynes College
other
2. Double prizes
Mickey also scooped the prize for best student in the Business school.
Milton Keynes College
other
3. Support and friendship
Mickey credited the support and friendship of her classmates for helping her when she first came to the UK, saying they made such a big difference to her life.
Milton Keynes College
other
4. A long road to success
Mickey has come a long way since arriving in the country and despite finding life here strange at first, along with struggles with workload, she praised her tutors for being brilliant, helpful and supportive.
Milton Keynes College
other
View more