A member of Bannatyne Health Club in Milton Keynes struck lucky after winning a once-in-a lifetime holiday worth £5,000.

Erin Plews, a student at Milton Keynes College, won the prize offered in partnership with Love2Shop, during May’s Bannatyne Join a Friend scheme, after referring her boyfriend, Ben.

Erin, who is a performing arts student at Showtime Circus in Milton Keynes, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got the call. I’ve just finished my final college exams; this is a big surprise and perfect timing. I recently joined the gym and referred my boyfriend Ben almost straight away. Now we’re going on an all-expenses paid trip abroad.

Erin Plews and her boyfriend Ben are presented with holiday prize

“We still haven’t decided where we plan on going but we’d love to go to America or Dubai in celebration of finishing our exams, it really is a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity.”

Nicola Fussell, general manager at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Milton Keynes, said: “Congratulations to Erin and Ben, I’m looking forward to hearing all about their travels over the summer and seeing them back in the club.

“I’m sure it will be a well-deserved and relaxing break following all of their hard work in exams and throughout the year, I’m excited to find out where they decide to go.”

