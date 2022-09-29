Milton Keynes College wins right to train apprentices in prison

The Ministry of Justice has announced that from October 1, prisoners will be eligible to take up apprenticeships.

Milton Keynes College Group (MKCG) and RMF Construction have already identified “numerous individuals” in jail who are ready and willing to grasp the opportunity.

MKCG is recognised as one of the most respected providers of prison education in the country. Its staff work in nineteen prisons across England making it one of the largest providers in the sector and one of the longest serving, having been involved for more than 27 years.

Over the past three years the College Group’s Employment Academy programme has helped more than 700 ex-offenders into jobs.

Acting CEO, Sally Alexander, has decades of experience in the sector having previously been in charge of prison education services. The announcement comes at the end of a campaign of several years whereby she has been encouraging the MoJ to allow prisoners to take the apprenticeship route.

Sally said: “I’m delighted that we are in a position to get started right away thanks to a lot of planning in conjunction with RMF, who are a really forward-thinking company. All the evidence shows that people coming out of prison are significantly less likely to reoffend if they have work to go to. Access to apprenticeships will mean they can start working, learning and earning, virtually from the day they’re released, paying taxes and becoming contributing members of society. That’s good news for everyone.”

Dara McCarthy from RMF said: “We have worked with ex-offenders for many years and know how much they have to offer, as well as the importance of paid employment in reducing reoffending.

“It’s incredible to see how some of our first employees have progressed in our sector. If you are an employer considering working with ex-offenders I would highly recommend it.“

Initially, only prisoners who are eligible for release on temporary licence will be able to start apprenticeships, but it’s hoped that if it proves a success, the scheme may eventually be made more widely available.