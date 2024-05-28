Milton Keynes comes up with beautiful and unique place to scatter the ashes of loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Parks Trust is allowing grieving families to scatter the ashes of their loved ones in the city’s most beautiful and unique place.

The Tree Cathedral at Newlands, near Willen Lake, is based on the outline of Norwich Cathedral and was designed in 1986 by landscape architect Neil Higson.

Different species of trees were chosen to represent the different sections of the Cathedral – hornbeam and tall-growing lime for the nave, evergreens to represent the central tower and spires and flowering cherry and apple as a focus in the chapels. In springtime colourful bulbs represent the sun shining through stained glass windows onto the ground.

But not many people know that they can pay a fee and scatter their loved ones’ ashes there, in a ceremony led by a local celebrant.

The Tree Cathedral in Milton Keynes

The peaceful haven can also be used for wedding blessings for couples seeking something natural and different. Detail of this are here.

A spokesperson for The Parks Trust said: “The Tree Cathedral meadow at Newlands provides a serene sanctuary and an entirely natural setting for the interment of ashes.”

They added: “We want to preserve and not detract from the very special nature of The Tree Cathedral and regret that we cannot allow gravestones, markers or other personal mementos on the site.”

The interment of ashes in a casket or contained ashes scattering, organised by the approved celebrant James Easton, costs £600. The service is available on weekdays only, between 10am and 2pm, subject to availability.