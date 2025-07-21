The commercial property sector in Milton Keynes is a key contributor to the city’s success, according to a property consultancy firm.

According to information from the EG Radius data exchange, in the first half of 2025 property consultancy company Kirkby Diamond had the most square feet transacted across all sectors in Buckinghamshire, with 206,289.

The company, which has an office in the city, completed 42 per cent more deals than all other agents combined in Milton Keynes, with 29.

Following Kirkby Diamond’s half-year review, a spokesperson for the company said: “The sector continues to demonstrate its resilience and appeal, while investment opportunities remain plentiful, particularly in high-quality, sustainable spaces.”

The review shows that prime office space in the city commands headline rents of up to £35 per square foot, while offices bracketed as good-quality in Central Milton Keynes achieve around £27 per square foot.

In business parks, Grade B secondary stock rents from £17 per square foot, while refurbished Grade A stock reaches up to £25 per square foot.

Nick Bosworth, agency surveyor at Kirkby Diamond, said: “With the supply of new, high-quality Grade A office space diminishing, largely due to the conversion of office buildings to residential use in the city centre, many occupiers are shifting their focus toward refurbished and second-hand stock.

“This trend underscores the growing importance of flexible, sustainable work environments.

“To attract employees back to the workplace, tenants increasingly seek properties with on-site amenities such as cafés, restaurants, gyms, shower facilities and bike storage.”

There was a significant drop in the number of office deals during the first quarter of 2025, with just four compared to 18 in the first quarter of 2024.

Ongoing economic uncertainty in the UK, and a limited number of lease events in the local market are among the factors cited for the decline.

Bosworth added: “At CBXii in the city centre, space has already been let to a multi-national branded hat corporation, with a further 6,500 sq ft placed under offer to another multinational occupier currently based in Milton Keynes.

“Additionally, Kirkby Diamond has placed 9,000 sq ft under offer at an office building in Knowlhill, again, to a large multinational corporation.

“This reinforces the appeal of good quality buildings that offer facilities for tenants.”

Kirkby Diamond recently completed the sale of a £3.5 million mixed-use investment in Bletchley, for while terms are close to being agreed for the sale of a local centre development in Campbell Wharf.

A Kirkby Diamond spokesperson concluded: “Mixed-use developments such as CBXii, are helping to rejuvenate the sector by combining retail, office, and leisure spaces.

“While the market remains challenging, retail remains a vital part of the city’s commercial landscape.”

