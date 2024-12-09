Milton Keynes community mourns much-loved and colourful Town Crier

The colourful character who has been Town Crier of Stony Stratford for years has sadly gone to ring his heavenly bells.

Matthew Ireland passed away at the end of last month after officially heralding events in the town since 2016. He was 53 years old.

Hundreds of people have already paid tribute to him on social media and now his family are inviting people to line the route to his funeral next week to say their final goodbyes.

Matt had lived in Stony Stratford since 2001, marrying his wife Charlie in 2014. He was never shy in coming forward and was a popular face in pub quizzes and social events, even appearing on and winning TV quiz show The Chase with Bradly Walsh in 2018.

He was famous locally for his mohican hair style, which he loved to dye different colours.

"Matt was a man with strong community and family values. When Charlie’s father became ill and needed a kidney transplant in 2019, Matt selflessly stepped up and donated his kidney,” said his brother Eddie Ireland.

"He loved being the Town Crier, helping to support local businesses and raising thousands of pounds over the years fundraising for charities and local events.”

Matt was last seen as Town Crier in June at the Classic car show in Stony. He had been suffering health issues and was taken into hospital in November, just before the funeral of his mother. Sadly he died from multiple organ failure on November 25.

A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at Crownhill Crematorium on Thursday 19th December.

Spaces will be limited to family and friends, but residents are invited to line the route of the funeral procession through Stony Stratford High Street between between 11:30am and 12 noon. Matt’s friend Julio will be wearing the town crier’s livery and lead the procession.

“People can feel free to line the high street at this time and let Matt hear peoples respects with applause as he passes through, followed by his family,” said Eddie.

Matt was a loving husband to Charlie, proud father to Pepa, son to John and Maureen and brother to Eddie and Ben.