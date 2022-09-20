Milton Keynes community project launches Keep Warm appeal to help struggling families this winter

The Reuse Community Project at Kiln Farm is appealing for donations of donations of good quality quilts and blankets to ward off the chills for people unable to afford heating.

They are urging local knitters to help by knitting blankets for children or babies. And they are also appealing for surplus stock from retailers.

The Keep Warm Appeal is the latest in a long line to community help schemes organised by Reuse over the years.

Reuse is on Kiln Farm

Spokesman John Mann said: “With energy prices set to rise again, many residents are already making the awful choice between eating and heating their homes.

“We fully appreciate that almost everyone is struggling, so rather than ask people to part with money that they will no doubt need this winter, we are asking for donations of good condition unwanted blankets and quilts.”

John added: “We like to keep our community's needs at the forefront of everything we do.”

Anybody in need of extra blankets or quilt can contact Reuse here. All referrals will be kept private and confidential.

Can you help the Reuse Keep Warm Appeal?

Ironically, while it is busy helping others, Reuse is facing its own battle – to find enough money to remain in its premises in Burners Lane, part of Kiln Farm industrial estate.

The building is owned by MK Community Foundation, the city’s leading grant-making charity, which receives millions of pounds in donations and funds to redistribute to other local help groups.

Earlier this year the Community Foundation dropped the bombshell that the Reuse rent would double to £60,000 a year because all subsidies have been withdrawn. They have refused to comment to the Citizen on the reasoning behind the decision.

Reuse collects unwanted furniture and household items from homes and businesses all over MK and donates it to people in need who are struggling to set up a home.