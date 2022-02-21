Milton Keynes company behind Peter Pan panto production is being struck off for insolvency

The MK company behind the Peter Pan panto at the city's Chrysalis Theatre has apologised to members of the public and cast who have been left out of pocket.

1702 Productions have this month ceased trading and are in the process of striking the company off due to insolvency.

The company, formed in April last year, launched Peter Pan in December amid a blaze of publicity.

Chrysalis Theatre has been left out of pocket

However, many performances were cancelled at the last minute, with the explanation that it was due to Covid-19. People who had purchased tickets were promised refunds at the time.

The Chrysalis Theatre in Willen Park is part of the Camphill Milton Keynes Community, which provides sheltered accommodation and work for adults with learning disabilities. They hired the venue out to 1702 Productions and say they are also owed money.

A spokesman for the theatre said: "We are very disappointed and sorry to hear that customers who purchased tickets for Peter Pan Pantomime have not received refunds from 1702 Productions as previously advised.

"We have received information stating that 1702 Productions have ceased trading and are in the process of striking the company off in accordance with Section 652 of the Company’s Act due to insolvency."

The panto featured Mr Blobby

The spokesman added: "The Chrysalis Theatre was purely the venue for the show, and we received no money from ticket sales. Like yourselves, we also have outstanding payments for hire of our theatre from 1702 Productions and have taken all reasonable steps to recover this....We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience experienced by panto-goers."

One of the directors of 1702 Productions was Steven Gordon-Wilson, who was the producer of Peter Pan.

He promoted the panto last November, saying: “We wanted to bring our show to The Chrysalis Theatre as we know how important the Camphill Community is, and really wanted to be able to make a difference locally with the production.

"The theatre is a really hidden treasure in MK, and I hope that our production can help to raise its profile and bring more support to this wonderful charity.”

Steven Gordon-Wilson is also a radio presenter in Northampton

Mr Gordon-Wilson is a former chief executive of Destination MK and has also worked at MK Theatre. He is the presenter of a Sunday show with Northampton's Revolution radio, hosting the music and guests from the theatre and performing arts scene.

He told the Citizen this week he resigned from 1702 Productions two months before the panto started - but continued to direct and promote the show.

He said: "I resigned as a director of the company on 1st October to pursue other interests. I continued on a voluntary unpaid basis to direct the show. In fact I've been left having lost money that I invested. The statement from the theatre is correct, although I know the company is working hard to compensate as best they can."

Companies House documents showed the other director, actor Connagh-Joseph De Mooi, also resigned as director on October 1. But he was reinstated on January 26 this year.

Steven Gordon-Wilson promoting the panto with Mr Blobby. Photo: social media

Mr Gordon-Wilson said: "CJ de Mooi has been appointed as director of the company and is working hard to try and ensure as many people as possible are compensated. The company has been able to refund half of all tickets so far and pay some outstanding bills. Unfortunately, the financial pressures mean the company has become insolvent, so some ticket holders, suppliers and cast will not receive full payment."

The Citizen has received an email statement from 1702 productions, written by an unnamed spokesperson, which states: "Everyone involved in the production of Peter Pan is heartbroken that the business has failed. We’re deeply sorry to everyone that has been affected.

"The show was closed as the increase in Covid-19 incidences meant that we could no longer safely run the show. Safety of our team and audiences was paramount.

"Since then we have worked hard to raise funds, and have been able to refund a large percentage of pre-booked tickets and pay some outstanding bills. Unfortunately, the financial pressures became too much and the company became insolvent, meaning that some ticket holders, suppliers and cast will not receive full payment.