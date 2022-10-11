Milton Keynes company celebrates 50th birthday with throwback tribute to 1970s

An MK weighing scale manufacturer that started in a home garage has marked its 50th birthday with a huge celebration in a very 1970s style.

Adam Equipment was founded in Bletchley in 1972 and later moved to nearby Kingston, where it still has its UK headquarters.

The company invited staff to dress up in 70s clothes and take part in retro fun and games such as Pin the Tail on The Donkey and Play Your Cards Right,

Staff dressed up in 1970s clothes

And the celebrations were synchronised with the offices Adam Equipment has around the world – in America, Germany, China, South Africa and Australia.

Staff tucked into a BBQ lunch and finished off with a special Adam birthday cake, complete with miniature weighing scales.

Richard Storey, Adam Equipment’s CEO, said: “My father started the business in 1972 in his garage, and since then we’ve grown to six offices and a distribution network all around the world.

"Our history is very important to us and so are our people, so we wanted to make sure both were celebrated.”

Richard added: “2023 is going to be an important year for us. This year, we have invested in more people at our Milton Keynes office, and this will help us achieve an ambitious growth plan for the UK and overseas.”