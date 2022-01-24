Milton Keynes company named as one of Britain's best employers

A Milton Keynes company has been judged as one of the best places to work in Britain.

Santander UK, which employs over 3,000 people in MK, has been certified as a Top Employer in the UK for 2022 by the Top Employers Institute.

The international research undertaken annually by the Top Employers Institute showcases businesses' dedication to a better world of work.

Santander's new offices are under construction at CMK

Santander exhibits this through their exceptional HR policies and people practices, it says.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. To achieve this status, the survey assesses companies against 20 areas including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing, diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

Santander UK’s Chief HR Officer Enrique Alvarez said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised as a Top Employer for another year. Despite the ongoing challenges brought on by the pandemic, we’re particularly proud of our continued commitment to creating an inclusive environment for our colleagues where everyone’s wellbeing is a top priority. We remain committed to ensuring Santander continues to be a great place to work, together helping people and businesses prosper.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, Santander UK has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace.

"They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.”

Santander is currently having new offices built at a former car park in CMK.

The new eight-storey £150m Digital Hub is on land bound by Elder Gate, Midsummer Boulevard, Grafton Gate and Silbury Boulevard adjacent to Station Square.

Billed as a "world class" workplace which will even boast a rooftop running track, it will consolidate Santander’s offices within Milton Keynes to create a new campus for 6,000 employees.