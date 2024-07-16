Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tech company in Milton Keynes has played a huge role in planning all 49 venues of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OnePlan opened in MK just five years ago but its event planning software caught the eyes of Olympic organisers.

It is now the the Official Supporter of GIS Mapping and Digital Twin Software for the Paris 2024, with the web platform being used to plan crowd management, traffic management, workforce placement, security planning, TV broadcast and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning software is being used to plan 49 venues for the games, including 3D digital twins at famous landmarks such as Eiffel Tower Arena, La Concorde and Invalides.

OnePlan, a company from Milton Keynes, has planned a big part in planning the Paris Olymics

T In total, 46 different departments at the Paris 2024 organising committee are using OnePlan, with one getting an 80% time-saving compared to how they used to plan.

OnePan’s Venue Twin platform provides life-like visualisations of the competition venues, so organisers and their partners can plan as if they were there in person. This is significantly reducing the need for pre-event site visits - including for the 204 National Olympic Committees around the world whose athletes will be competing at the venues - cutting costs and providing a sustainability benefit too with less need for international travel.

The company’s website is already used by over 50,000 events worldwide. These include local Milton Keynes events, festivals and village fairs. The tool allows people to accurately place hundreds of objects on their plan and instantly shows area sizes and capacities making it simple to plan together in teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first time an Olympic Games has had a mapping and digital twin partner.

Two members of OnePlan’s team live in Milton Keynes and will be in Paris throughout the Olympics supporting the software. Marketing manager Jessica Newland and development director Nicholas Walker will be providing on-the-ground support as events take place.

Jessica said: ”This will be an Olympics like no other, planned in OnePlan. Our event planning tool can be used by anyone from community events right up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It’s an innovative and sustainable solution for events of all sizes.”

Nicholas said: “Being in Paris for the Olympics, spending time at the incredible venues, will feel special after all the work our team’s put into it.”