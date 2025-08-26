Milton Keynes company to stage huge family fun day to raise funds for homelessness charity

A free family fun day aims to raise more than £10,000 for local homelessness charity UnityMK.

The day is organised by food producing business Cranswick Convenience Foods and will take place on Sunday September 7.

It will be a chance for local people to come along and have fun but also learn more about the community work being done by charities like UnityMK and local businesses in the Milton Keynes area, says the company,

They say homelessness is an ongoing problem in Milton Keynes with current estimates showing that 1 in 93 people in Milton Keynes are currently experiencing it – a 43% increase on the previous year.

There will be fun for all on the Cranswick day

Around 42 people a day drop into Unity MK’s crisis centre for food/drink and/or support from their welfare team. More than 80% of guests (across all the charity’s services) have mental health challenges, increasing from 65% last year.

Ria House, Fundraising Manager at UnityMK said: “Our services are a vital lifeline for people struggling with homelessness in MK and our support is aimed at helping them take meaningful steps on their path away from homelessness. Over the past year, homelessness in Milton Keynes has risen by a staggering 43%*. Every weekday, we welcome around 40 individuals to our homelessness centre, where they receive hot meals, drinks, and crucial support from our dedicated welfare team without the need for an appointment.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the Cranswick team. Their dedication to our charity is a great example of how local businesses can drive real change in the community. From providing food for our café, to offering work placements for our guests, volunteering in our night shelters, and raising essential funds through events like this, their ongoing commitment has a lasting impact.”

The fun day, which runs from 11am-3pm at Middleton Pavilion, will feature food, drinks, fairground rides, cakes, games and stalls, arts and crafts and more.

This year will also see Cranswick host its own stall to help inform and inspire local people about the food industry, career opportunities within the sector, food culture and how it brings people together and its role as a local business supporting the MK community and local charities.

Sam Pearl, Site Director at Cranswick Convenience Foods in MK said: “We are exceptionally proud of our long-standing partnership with UnityMK. For over four years we have partnered with them to address homelessness and poverty in Milton Keynes, contributing £84,000 in donations and providing volunteering support.

"We believe that a great business is measured by the positive impact it has on products, people and the planet. I’m particularly proud of our Work Committee who continue to think of new ways to support our community and fundraise, as well drive our employee volunteering for UnityMK and beyond.

"We hope that our community partnership with UnityMK can be a catalyst for other local businesses to do the same and help reduce homelessness in Milton Keynes. We’d also like to thank our lead sponsor of the Fun Day, Stonegrove Refrigeration.”

Cranswick has offered permanent jobs to 12 guests referred by UnityMK through their employment pathway referral scheme.

The company also provides routes to employment in the community via work experience and apprenticeships through partners such as the NHS and MK Assisted Employment.