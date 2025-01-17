Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three concerts held at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes last year created more than £25 million in economic activity for the city.

A specially commissioned report by the Destination Consulting team of Colliers found Reggae Land, a Chase & Status concert and Bludfest attracted more than 116,000 people.

The report found that around 90% of attendees to the three concerts came from outside Milton Keynes, with the average age of the Reggae Land audience 38, and the average age for the Chase & Status concert 33.

More than 1,500 people worked at the three events for an average of six days each - equivalent to around 43 full-time jobs.

The events cost £7.7 million to deliver, with 71 companies providing services including security, venue management and equipment hire.

Suppliers based in Milton Keynes provided more than 2,500 hours of work to local people, equivalent to around nine full-time jobs.

There were 58 vendors on site, mainly selling food, who reported takings of £3.4 million, while event goers are estimated to have spent more than £9 million outside the festival site itself.

Visitors to the festivals are estimated to have spent around 26,000 nights in hotels and other accommodation, generating £2.6 million.

Attendees spent more than £1 million in cafes, bars and restaurants around the city, and £350,000 in shops, and on parking and taxis.

The report estimated that additional expenditure with businesses outside the festival site raised enough to help sustain the equivalent of 48 full-time jobs.

Organisers JBM Music said: "The events at Milton Keynes Bowl this year have exceeded our expectations and been a great impact on the local economy.

"Not only did we welcome over 116,000 visitors to the city, but we've created lasting economic opportunities for the local businesses and workforce.

"Our partnership with local suppliers has generated significant revenue for the community, while providing hundreds of employment opportunities.

"The ripple effect has benefited hotels, restaurants, bars, and retail establishments throughout Milton Keynes.

"This success demonstrates the Bowl's potential as a premier entertainment venue, and we're proud to say these events have firmly placed Milton Keynes back on the UK's map as a major destination for world-class entertainment.

"The positive impact will continue to benefit the community for years to come as we build on this momentum."