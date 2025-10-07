The Milton Keynes Conservatives have launched a petition calling for the reversal of plans to cut fire cover across the city.

The Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority, run by the Liberal Democrats and supported by a coalition of Labour councillors, announced proposals earlier in the month which could see nearly a third of the county’s fire cover axed.

Among the options on the table are proposals to remove on-call cover and reducing appliances at both Broughton and West Ashland fire stations.

The plans are now being discussed in pre-public consultation focus groups, before going to the full authority for approval on November 12.

Keith Maclean, who represents the Conservatives on Bucks Fire Authority, has accused the leadership who run the service with threatening to dismantle it with their proposals

If approved, a 10-week public consultation will follow, ahead of an expected final decision in March next year.

The proposals would see the fleet reduced across the county from 30 to 22 engines, which would cut total capacity by just under a third.

Leader of the Conservative Group on Milton Keynes City Council Shazna Muzammil-Cook said: “Labour and the Lib Dems are preparing to cut fire engines and weaken cover at both Ashland and Broughton fire stations.

“These proposals are reckless, dangerous, and completely unnecessary especially at a time of rash expansion also being proposed by Labour. How does this make sense?”

In a statement Bucks Fire and Rescue said: “We want to reassure people that no decisions have been made about the future of fire engines or fire stations in Buckinghamshire.

“At this stage, we are reviewing different options to ensure our fire and rescue service is reliable, resilient, and ready to meet the risks our communities face today and in the future.

“This is an important opportunity for the community to see the evidence and help shape the future of their fire and rescue service before final recommendations are made in March 2026.”

An extraordinary meeting of the Bucks and Milton Keynes Fire Authority is set to be held on Wednesday October 8 to discuss the proposals.

