Milton Keynes constituencies among worst in country for tree coverage

Milton Keynes constituencies have been named among the worst in the country for tree coverage, according to analysis of environmental threats conducted by the charity Friends of the Earth.

Just eight per cent of the Milton Keynes North and nine per cent of the Buckingham and Bletchley constituencies have tree coverage, among the lowest proportion of any constituency in the country.

However, Milton Keynes Central fares better in this ranking with 14 per cent of this constituency covered in trees.

The lowest levels belong to South Holland and the Deepings in Lincolnshire, and North East Cambridgeshire, which both have two per cent, while the highest levels of tree cover in the country are at Farnham and Bordon in the South East with 39 per cent.

The data, which has been released on the eve of the Government’s publication of its revised climate plan, also shows that all neighbourhoods in all three Milton Keynes constituencies have air pollution levels above the World Health Organisation’s recommended level.

Other findings are that 15 per cent of Milton Keynes North, 20 per cent of Milton Keynes Central and 25 per cent of Buckingham and Bletchley households are considered to be at enhanced risk of high heat.

Meanwhile 11,399 homes in Milton Keynes Central are deemed to be at risk of flooding, including 757 from rivers or the sea or 10,642 from surface water.

In Milton Keynes North 9,224 homes are deemed at risk of flooding, including 1,404 from rivers and the sea and 7,820 from surface water.

In Buckingham and Bletchley 6,562 homes are deemed to be at risk of flooding, including 497 from rivers or the sea and 6,065 from surface water.

Nine per cent of households in Buckingham and Bletchley are classed as fuel poor, compared to eight per cent in Milton Keynes North, and six per cent in Milton Keynes Central.

There are 50 square metres of green space for every person in Buckingham and Bletchley, 74 square metres per person for Milton Keynes North and 70 square metres per person for Milton Keynes Central.

This puts all three constituencies above the national average of 43 square metres per person.

Head of policy at Friends of the Earth Mike Childs said: "This data shows the true scale of environmental threats across England and reinforces why a strong climate plan is so important to protect communities.

"Flooded homes, dangerous heatwaves and filthy air are not abstract risks but realities for millions.

"Politicians who push false environmental narratives or call for weaker climate action are putting the people that elected them at risk."

In response a Government spokesperson said: "Ambitious climate and nature action is the only way to protect Britain’s way of life - which is why we have a mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

"Having inherited flood defences in the worst condition on record and nature in long term decline, we’ve begun decisive action to clean up our waters, restore our nature environment and protect communities from extreme weather.

"This includes securing investment to cut sewage spills in half by 2030, build new reservoirs, restore nature at scale and protect more than 900,000 properties from flooding by 2036."

