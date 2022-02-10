Milton Keynes Council amongst lowest in the country for mental health spending claim councillors

Figures from the Local Government Association show MK Council is amongst the lowest in the country for spending on mental health support for adults.

Research by local Conservatives shows the average net spend on mental health support for 18–65-year-olds for all English local councils is £4.6 million. For over 65s, the average is £2.4 million.

However, in Milton Keynes, the council has only been spending £3.6 million on mental health support for 18-65s, say the Tories.

More money needs to be spent of mental health, say Tory councillors in MK

For over 65s, the council has been spending even less - with the total spend of £733,000 in the lowest 10% in the country.

Recent analysis from Mental Health Charity, MIND, showed that 25% of UK adults surveyed who experienced struggling with their mental health for the first time during the pandemic have still not had a first conversation about it.

Meanwhile 12% of people who had existing mental health problems had not spoken to anyone about their mental health since the pandemic.

Cllr Alice Jenkins, Deputy leader of the Conservative Group, said: “The pandemic has had a severe impact on mental health for all ages, whether young or old, with reports of anxiety and depression sky-rocketing.

"That is why spending money on mental health support is crucial. It is not good enough that our mental health spend is amongst the lowest in the country for a city growing so quickly.