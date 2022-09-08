Milton Keynes Council did not do enough to support family living in overcrowded conditions, ombudsman rules

The woman took on the child through a Special Guardianship Order (SGO), arranged through the council’s social services.

However, there was not enough space in her two bedroomed property, which she shares with her adult son, and the child was forced to share a bedroom with her.

The woman tried to get MK Council to move her somewhere more suitable – but their initial response was that the adult son should move out to a YMCA property to make room. They even offered the son a “small amount” of money to do so.

MK Council has offered an apology and £30,000 to the woman

But the woman said it was not enough money and anyway she needed her son’s support to help care for the child.

Alternatives were suggested, including an extension to the woman’s current property or for her to rent out her home and then rent a larger property. Neither was suitable.

The woman was also asked to provide details of the amount it would cost to purchase a larger property over and above what she had paid for her two-bedroom property. But the council rejected this option as it was too costly.

MK Council offered the woman and her son increasing amounts for him to move out, but these were limited time offers, would not have given him any security and failed to recognise the importance of his caring help, said the woman.

After trying in vain to find housing, she complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, Michael King, who investigates injustice in council services

This week the ombudsman officially ruled MK Council did not do enough to help her.

His investigation found the council was not clear with the family about the support it would offer prior to them taking on the SGO. It also found there was a 12-month delay in completing a needs assessment.

The Ombudsman further criticised the way the council failed to consider a detailed social work report to look at the child’s welfare if the adult son moved out of the property.

The council has also not shown how it has calculated its financial offer to the family, which is a fault, said the Ombudsman.

As a result of the investigation, MK Council has agreed to apologise to the woman, pay her £30,000 for the accommodation and a further £500 to recognise the time and trouble she went to.

Mr King said: “Because of the lack of support from the council, the woman says she has been left living in unsuitable conditions and been put under significant stress.”

He added: “I am pleased the council has now offered a significant amount to the family which we believe is fair and hope this will go some way to helping alleviate their accommodation issues.”

The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has agreed to review how it agrees and arranges special guardianship care order plans to ensure they are clear on the support, including financial help, it will provide.