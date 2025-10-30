Milton Keynes Council issues 14,867 fines for disabled bay misuse since 2019

Midsummer Boulevard in Milton Keynes has been ranked among the UK’s worst hotspots for Blue Badge bay misuse, with 4,788 fines issued between 2019 and 2024.

That’s according to new figures, obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Evans Halshaw, showing 14,867 fines were issued by Milton Keynes City Council between 2019 and 2024 for misuse of disabled parking spaces.

Here’s how the number of fines varied year-on-year:

> 2019: 3,361

MK Council has issued 14,867 fines for disabled bay misuse over a 5-year period

> 2020: 2,077

> 2021: 1,863

> 2022: 2,040

> 2023: 3,031

> 2024: 2,495

The council also confirmed there was were a total of 1,362 repeat offenders.

A breakdown of the locations that recorded the highest number of violations over the five-year period was also provided:

> Midsummer Boulevard - 4,788

> Silbury Boulevard - 3,920

> Avebury Boulevard - 16,03.

Julie Wallman, Evans Halshaw Divisional Marketing Director, said: “Disabled parking bays exist to ensure safe and accessible travel for people with limited mobility, whether they’re heading to a supermarket, medical appointment, or just going about their day.

“When drivers use these spaces without a Blue Badge, it reduces availability for those who genuinely need them.

“These figures show just how common this issue is across Milton Keynes and the rest of the UK, and highlight the importance of keeping accessible spaces available, particularly as more people rely on mobility solutions to support independent living.”

