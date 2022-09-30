Milton Keynes Council launches new campaign to challenge all forms of domestic abuse

Milton Keynes City Council has launched a new campaign #itstimetoactMK to challenge all forms of domestic abuse.

It features a series of bold messages which highlight issues such as financial control and emotional abuse via online posts, short videos and printed materials.

The campaign is supported by Thames Valley Police, Bucks Fire, Milton Keynes University Hospital, Community Action MK and the BLMK Integrated Care Board.

Specialist local support is available from MK-Act, a service commissioned by the council to provide advice, counselling and in some cases, emergency accommodation for residents.

The campaign recognises domestic abuse comes in many forms, all of which is life damaging and hopes to encourage people to recognise the signs and where to go for help.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: "The new campaign is part of a city-wide effort across our police, health services and other local organisations to tackle abuse and support victims. Our message to anyone suffering abuse is that you are not alone, and help is available in Milton Keynes.“We’ve worked closely with our partner MK-Act, to create an easy to understand campaign that you can use online and in physical locations – from shops and parks to GP waiting rooms and reception areas. We’d ask everyone to get behind us and share these materials. It could make all the difference to someone.