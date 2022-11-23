Residents have demanded the council investigate the living conditions of a tenant who died in a cold and mould-infested flat.

Pauly, a well known character in Woburn Sands, was found dead in his council-owned Station Road home this week.

He had last been seen by neighbours a week ago.

The window to Pauly's flat shows the damp and mould

In his mid-60s, Pauly identified as transgender and also had mental health issues that made him vulnerable.

"He was a lovely man and very accepted by the community,” said one resident.

"We are all shocked and saddened by his death.”

She added: “Nobody yet knows the cause of death, but we are all concerned at the conditions in which he had been living. We know he had no heating as he told us that. And the place is damp and covered in black mould.

The Victorian house was bequeathed to MK Council many years ago

"It’s not right and he should not have been forced to live in squalor like that in this day and age.”

Pauly’s flat is one of four in a Victorian property that was bequeathed to Milton Keynes Council by a resident many years ago. Over the years two of the flats have been sold off but the remaining two are still owned by the council.

Another resident claimed: “The entire building is dilapidated and in a state of disrepair. The landlords of the two private flats have made repairs where they can at their own expense because the council do not respond.”

Neighbours say they have made numerous complaints have been made to MK Council about the state of the building.

Much of the woodwork is rotton

A council assessor was sent out in September to examine the property and told residents a list of work needed would be drawn up.

"But there has never been any action,” said one neighbour. “The lack of help feels like Pauly was let down. He deserved better.”

A spokesman for Milton Keynes City Council said today: “We’re saddened by the death of our tenant and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"We’ll be working closely with relevant authorities and looking into any issues with the property.”

