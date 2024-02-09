Milton Keynes Council reports record demand for Care and Response team services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More people than ever before are being helped to live independently thanks to Milton Keynes City Council’s Care and Response team.

The council reported record demand for its 20-strong Care and Response team, including Smokey the cat, who had their busiest ever year in 2023. They answered almost 218,000 calls from people in need and assisted 1,968 vulnerable people who had fallen, potentially avoiding hundreds of calls to 999.

As well as giving advice and reassurance over the phone, round the clock seven days a week, the trained team make hundreds of home visits every month, often to visit a caller if they’ve had a fall or other difficulties.

Smokey the cat is the 21st member of the team and lives at the control centre

They’ll use their expert judgement about whether to alert emergency services alongside contacting family members.

The team also provides ‘peace of mind’ equipment including alarm units, personal pendants, fall sensors, medication reminders, and bogus caller buttons.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “This dedicated team works day and night to help people live independently. “As our vital NHS and ambulance services face increasing pressure, our Care and Response team are there to offer that extra reassurance for people in need. They’re not just an emotional lifeline but, on many occasions, they provide immediate help that prevents the need for hospital admission.”

