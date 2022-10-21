Milton Keynes Council sets aside £700,000 to ensure children don’t go hungry through school holidays

Families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis will be able to claim supermarket vouchers thanks to £700,000 funding by Milton Keynes Council.

The money has been set aside to support families during upcoming school holidays.

Families who are either entitled to benefit-related free school meals, in receipt of Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit, or who are otherwise identified by schools as in particular need, will receive a £15 supermarket credit per child per week for October half-term holiday, Christmas holiday and February 2023 half-term.

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Inequalities and Child Poverty, says funding will help to support struggling families

The investment is part of a range of wider assistance being announced in the council’s Winter Plan.

The council has already shared millions of pounds this year including making £10m of energy related council tax rebate payments, £1m of support for local charities and community groups including MK FoodBank and setting up more than 30,000 hours of free activities and meals over the summer school holidays.

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “Inflation has risen to its highest point for 40 years and the cost-of-living crisis is hitting our poorest and most vulnerable residents the hardest, so this is where we’ve put our focus. Our Winter Plan is geared up to help MK’s most vulnerable people, so they don’t have to choose between food, warmth and household basics. We’ll be sharing details of all our support initiatives on our website where you can also find our cost-of-living help factsheet.”