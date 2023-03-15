Milton Keynes Council sets up new partnership to boost city’s tech sector
£40k investment will help develop tech strategy for Milton Keynes
A new funding partnership has been set up to boost the city’s position as a leader in the technology sector.
The council is providing almost £40,000 to Protospace, an established community led initiative to support, connect and grow the tech ecosystem in Milton Keynes. The funding will help develop a tech strategy for the city by establishing an independent advisory group.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The advisory group will be developed in collaboration with Whitecap Consulting, which delivered the 2022 MK Tech Ecosystem Report, and high profile senior figures in the tech sector.
The group will lead on developing a tech strategy for Milton Keynes to ensure the entire ecosystem – anchor employers, educators, SMEs, investors, and emerging tech talent - is well supported, working together and making the most of growth and innovation opportunities.
An online digital hub will also be created to showcase the city’s diverse resources, facilities, community groups and events that make up the tech ecosystem in Milton Keynes. It will include a searchable directory making it easier for people in the sector to link up and access resources.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The key focus areas of the group will be:
Attracting and retaining technology focused businesses
Encouraging collaborative working and community engagement within the sector
Developing an environment where new innovative starts ups can flourish
Advertisement
Advertisement
Help grow, attract and retain tech talent in the area.
Cllr Robin Bradburn, deputy leader of the council, said: “These proposals are really exciting and will enable everyone in our city to get a better understanding of what the tech sector has to offer and how local people can benefit. It is just one of the many projects we’re working on to keep Milton Keynes at the forefront of innovation and ensures the city’s economy continues to grow. I’m looking forward to working closely with everyone involved.”
Oliver Waters, co-founder of Protospace, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding from the council. This will allow us to build the foundations for a more supportive, collaborative and connected tech ecosystem, with a strategic vision that benefits local start-ups, growing businesses and the wider Milton Keynes community.”