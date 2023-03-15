Milton Keynes Council sets up new partnership to boost city’s tech sector

A new funding partnership has been set up to boost the city’s position as a leader in the technology sector.

The council is providing almost £40,000 to Protospace, an established community led initiative to support, connect and grow the tech ecosystem in Milton Keynes. The funding will help develop a tech strategy for the city by establishing an independent advisory group.

The advisory group will be developed in collaboration with Whitecap Consulting, which delivered the 2022 MK Tech Ecosystem Report, and high profile senior figures in the tech sector.

The group will lead on developing a tech strategy for Milton Keynes to ensure the entire ecosystem – anchor employers, educators, SMEs, investors, and emerging tech talent - is well supported, working together and making the most of growth and innovation opportunities.

An online digital hub will also be created to showcase the city’s diverse resources, facilities, community groups and events that make up the tech ecosystem in Milton Keynes. It will include a searchable directory making it easier for people in the sector to link up and access resources.

The key focus areas of the group will be:

Attracting and retaining technology focused businesses

Encouraging collaborative working and community engagement within the sector

Developing an environment where new innovative starts ups can flourish

Help grow, attract and retain tech talent in the area.

Cllr Robin Bradburn, deputy leader of the council, said: “These proposals are really exciting and will enable everyone in our city to get a better understanding of what the tech sector has to offer and how local people can benefit. It is just one of the many projects we’re working on to keep Milton Keynes at the forefront of innovation and ensures the city’s economy continues to grow. I’m looking forward to working closely with everyone involved.”