Milton Keynes Council signs huge zero-carbon contracts worth £50m

Council bosses have signed two big-money energy contracts worth up to £50million to support zero-carbon ambitions in Milton Keynes.

Energy firm ENGIE was announced as the council's preferred bidder and is expected to deliver innovative energy improvements and carbon reduction initiatives to the city.

MK Council

Council leader Pete Marland said: “We want MK to be the world’s first post-carbon city, and how we manage our own assets is an important step towards this goal.

"ENGIE demonstrated a clear understanding of our ambitious targets for carbon reduction and the same commitment to delivering a significant impact through their work.”

ENGIE will initially assess a number of council buildings before carrying out energy-saving projects under an Energy Performance Guarantee.

The first phase of the Re:fit project is expected to attract an initial capital investment, addressing authority-owned sheltered housing and other buildings.

And the project could attract further investment in excess of £50million, involving large scale renewable energy and storage projects, directly linked to the council’s strategic development plans.

Sam Hockman, divisional chief operating officer at ENGIE said: “As a business, we are deeply committed to making the journey to zero carbon happen. It is great to partner with a customer like Milton Keynes Council, who share the vision of a post-carbon society.

"We cannot wait to provide our energy and asset management expertise in support of the Council’s ambitions.”