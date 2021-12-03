Milton Keynes Council to transfer two of its day nurseries to an external provider

Milton Keynes Council has agreed the transfer of two of its remaining day nurseries to an external provider.

The Rowan’s Day Nursery in Fullers Slade and Playzone Day Nursery in Netherfield will be transferred to Acorn Early Years Foundation next year, subject to due diligence checks.

The transfer follows an assessment of external provider interest “that would continue to meet the needs of these communities, but without the requirement for continued General Fund subsidy”.

The council says all staff and parents were notified of the transfers “before any wider communication took place”

"The majority of early years education provision is delivered by private, voluntary and independent (PVI) organisations, and it is now unusual for this type of provision to be delivered directly by a local authority, or to receive additional taxpayer subsidy,” a report states.

They deliver free early education for two, three and four-year-olds via the Dedicated Schools Grant but rely significantly on General Fund subsidies at a cost of £182,000pa, it adds.

Both are judged ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

“This will enable the two nurseries to continue to offer high quality early years provision to their local communities and ensure affordable and accessible childcare provision to support working parents, and those seeking to access employment, but with no further cost to the local taxpayer,” a document states.

It adds: “Staff employed by the council will be protected under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations (TUPE) and their terms and conditions of service at the date of transfer will automatically be transferred to the new employer.”