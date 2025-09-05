Milton Keynes councillor donates to free play sessions for local families

A local Lib Dem councillor has spent part of her ward budget on new equipment for free family play sessions at a church in Newport Pagnell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councilor Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, has used her ward grant to buy new place mats for St Peter & St Paul’s Church.

The placemats will be used at the church’s weekly free Stay and Play sessions for families and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are held every Monday (except bank holidays) from 9.30-11.30am. The events offer a safe and welcoming place for children to play and parents and carers to socialise.

Councillor Jane Carr at St Peter and St Paul's Church in Newport Pagnell with new play mats provided by her ward budget. Photo: MK Liberal Democrat Group

Councillor Jane Carr said: “These free play sessions are a fantastic activity for families. Not only do they give children a chance to play and stay active, but they also support parents and carers by offering a space within the community to connect.

“It’s a great way for families to keep the costs down whilst boosting mental and physical wellbeing.”

At the session, parents, grandparents and carers alike can have a much needed tea or coffee, while youngsters get to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks and snacks are included and there is a variety of toys provided for babies and toddlers to enjoy, all at no extra cost. Older siblings are welcome to come along too.

Volunteers at St Peter & St Paul’s Church run the weekly event. There is no need to book in advance and no obligation to stay for the whole session. Guests can just pop in, have some tea and biscuits, and enjoy their time getting to know other families in their community.