Milton Keynes councillor donates to free play sessions for local families
Councilor Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, has used her ward grant to buy new place mats for St Peter & St Paul’s Church.
The placemats will be used at the church’s weekly free Stay and Play sessions for families and children.
The sessions are held every Monday (except bank holidays) from 9.30-11.30am. The events offer a safe and welcoming place for children to play and parents and carers to socialise.
Councillor Jane Carr said: “These free play sessions are a fantastic activity for families. Not only do they give children a chance to play and stay active, but they also support parents and carers by offering a space within the community to connect.
“It’s a great way for families to keep the costs down whilst boosting mental and physical wellbeing.”
At the session, parents, grandparents and carers alike can have a much needed tea or coffee, while youngsters get to play.
Drinks and snacks are included and there is a variety of toys provided for babies and toddlers to enjoy, all at no extra cost. Older siblings are welcome to come along too.
Volunteers at St Peter & St Paul’s Church run the weekly event. There is no need to book in advance and no obligation to stay for the whole session. Guests can just pop in, have some tea and biscuits, and enjoy their time getting to know other families in their community.