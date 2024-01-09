Milton Keynes councillor triggers by-election after quitting role
A city councillor has today (Tuesday) stood down from her role due to health reasons.
Cllr Brigid McBride was elected just eight months ago to represent the Loughton and Shenley ward for Labour on Milton Keynes City Council.
Her resignation will trigger a by-election, likely to be held on Thursday February 22.
Labour gained the seat from the Conservatives last May. They say local resident Leo Montague will be standing for them to replace Ms McBride.
Brigid said: "Unfortunately for personal health reasons I'm having to stand down as a councillor for Loughton and Shenley. It is not a decision I've made lightly but sadly I can no longer continue in the role.
"I have enjoyed serving the local residents and getting the best for the area alongside my two Labour ward colleagues and our Labour Group. I will still support them in any way I can in the future and do as much as I can to help elect a Labour MP for the area at the General Election later this year."
Cllr Peter Marland, leader of MK Labour Group, said: “It is very sad that Brigid has had to stand down. Obviously, her personal health must always come first, but it is a reflection of her hardworking nature that she didn’t want to continue and not feel she was representing her residents as best she could. I would like to thank her for all her hard work for the people of Loughton and Shenley.”