A city councillor has today (Tuesday) stood down from her role due to health reasons.

Cllr Brigid McBride was elected just eight months ago to represent the Loughton and Shenley ward for Labour on Milton Keynes City Council.

Her resignation will trigger a by-election, likely to be held on Thursday February 22.

Labour gained the seat from the Conservatives last May. They say local resident Leo Montague will be standing for them to replace Ms McBride.

Brigid said: "Unfortunately for personal health reasons I'm having to stand down as a councillor for Loughton and Shenley. It is not a decision I've made lightly but sadly I can no longer continue in the role.

"I have enjoyed serving the local residents and getting the best for the area alongside my two Labour ward colleagues and our Labour Group. I will still support them in any way I can in the future and do as much as I can to help elect a Labour MP for the area at the General Election later this year."

