Milton Keynes councillors call for national prostate cancer screening programme

Liberal Democrat councillors on Milton Keynes City Council are calling on the Government to introduce a national prostate cancer screening programme which is vital to spot signs early and to save lives.

At this month’s Full Council meeting, Councillor Nana Ama Ofori-Atta who represents Campbell Park and Old Woughton ward, will move a motion urging the Government to roll out a routine, accessible prostate cancer screening programme.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with as many as 1 in 8 men being diagnosed in their lifetime.

Certain groups face even higher risks including men over 50 and those with a family history. Men of Black or mixed Black ethnicity are also at double the risk than other men, with 1 in 4 being diagnosed in their lifetime.

Cllr Ofori-Atta and Cllr Banks

Despite these figures, there is still no national screening programme in place.

Lib Dem councillors believe that more should be done to ensure men are diagnosed earlier, when treatment is most effective.

If passed, the Cabinet and Chief Executive will write to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, urging them to support calls for a routine and accessible prostate cancer screening programme.

It will also commit the City Council to continue working with local NHS partners, charities, and community groups to raise awareness of prostate cancer risks and the importance of early testing until a national programme is rolled out.

Councillor Nana Ama Ofori-Atta, said: “Too many men are being diagnosed with prostate cancer too late which means their treatment options are limited. We know finding it earlier means it is easier to treat, and yet men don’t have access to the same screening opportunities as women do for breast cancer. It’s time to change that. We need to start conversations about this now to give men in our city and across the country a fairer chance of living longer and healthier lives.”

Monkston Councillor Duncan Banks, added: “This motion is about fairness, awareness, and action.”

To find out more about support offered locally through Prostate MK, visit here.

To check your risk of prostate cancer in 30 seconds, visit here.