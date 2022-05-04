Milton Keynes councillors call for windfall tax on profits from 'fat cat' oil and gas companies

While local residents are struggling to pay their bills, BP is reporting profits of over £6 billion for the first quarter of this year, they say.

MK Council leader Pete Marland said: “While people in Milton Keynes are having to choose between heating and eating, the government is refusing to act. A windfall tax would help the most vulnerable people through the cost-of-living crisis, yet Boris Johnson is doing nothing.”

He added: “The Progressive Alliance set aside half a million pounds in our budget to help residents during the energy crisis, yet the Tories tabled an amendment to remove it. At March’s meeting of the Council a Conservative councillor said they voted against this money because the Chancellor’s energy plan was targeted at low-income families, but we all know Rishi Sunak’s plans fall desperately short.”

Struggling families should be helped, says the Progressive Alliance

Liberal Democrat Group Leader Councillor Robin Bradburn said: “Right now families in Milton Keynes are seeing skyrocketing energy bills, the highest inflation in 30-years, a National Insurance tax hike, and the weekly shop going up by hundreds of pounds every year. The government could ease this burden, yet they’re choosing not to.”

“As a council we’re doing all we can to help residents, including providing over £16m in direct cost-of-living support, but we can only do so much – we need the Government to step up and provide proper support before it is too late.”

Meanwhile, Milton Keynes’ Liberal Democrats are calling for a hefty Cost of Living Rescue package to be handed out to struggling local families

They say the package should include a VAT cut that would save the average family £600, and a doubling the Warm Homes Discount from £150 to £300.

They are also calling for a £200 ‘catch up’ voucher scheme to help children to catch up on the learning they have lost through the Covid pandemic.

