Milton Keynes Council's homecare service for adults with complex needs wins praise from inspectors

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an inspection of MK Care and Response, which runs 24 hours a day, all year round.

They care for people with physical disabilities, older adults with mobility issues, people who have been diagnosed with dementia and those with long-term health conditions.

Currently the team provides more than 1,100 hours of dedicated care each week to help people live in their own homes or in specialist housing.

The MK Council homecare team has been praised

The CQC inspectors spoke with residents who use the service, as well as their relatives, managers, and staff.

Their official report, produced this week, rates the homecare service as ‘Good’ overall and ‘Outstanding’ when it comes to responsiveness.

It recognised an effective and well-managed service that goes above and beyond to help people maintain their independence.

Inspectors commended staff for quickly responding to the changing needs of those they help. And they described the specialist care for those living with dementia as ‘proactive’.

Andy Woodall-Buchanan, service manager for Homecare, said: “We’re really proud of our team and their dedicated approach to providing the best support for residents. Helping people of all ages to maintain their independence is incredibly rewarding.”