Milton Keynes couple celebrates being married for amazing 70 years - and just look how young and happy they look!

An age-defying city couple are celebrating 70 years of marriage – and still being head over heels in love.

Geoffrey and Nita Davies are aged 92 and 88 respectively but, as the photograph proves, both look at least 20 years younger!

They met in 1952 on Geoffrey’s first day home from being stationed with the British army in Egypt. He walked into a pub, heard Nita singing, and the rest is history.

In October 1955 they married, with Nita borrowing a wedding dress and hand-sewing all of her bridesmaid dresses.

Geoffrey, 92, and Nita, 88, have been married for 70 years. The photo was taken earlier this year.

"They didn’t have much but made of it what they could...” said their granddaughter Aimee-lee. “They went on to become parents, grandparents (the very best of all, although I am biased!) and then great grandparents.”

She added: "They really have lived an amazing life together. Their love for each other has inspired us all.”

Geoffrey and Nita have spent as many nights apart as they’ve had disagreements during their marriage – and that’s just one night and one single row.

"The argument was resolved by my grandad packing his wet clothes into a paper bag to leave - but all of the clothes fell out of the bottom, resulting in them not being able to hold back the laughter!” said Aimee-lee.

Geoffrey and Nita on their wedding day in October 1955

"Their marriage is older than Milton Keynes .Over the years, they have built a wonderful life together in Milton Keynes, raising a daughter, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild,” she added.

“They are the absolute heart of our family and have always put us first, despite having their fair share of struggles of their own - including supporting each other through cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A family gathering is planned later this month to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

"It really would mean so much to them for their story to be in the MK Citizen and it would certainly demonstrate that true and enduring love still exists,” said Aimee-lee.

it's estimated that only about 30 couples per year in the UK reach their 70th wedding anniversary, known as the Platinum Anniversary. This makes it literally a one-in-a-million achievement, which can prompt a special message from the King.

