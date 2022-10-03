Milton Keynes couple launch GoFundMe page to help pay vets' bills for their sick dog and it raises thousands in just 48 hours

A couple facing thousands of pounds in vets’ bills for their Golden Retriever have staggered by the response from animal lovers willing to help.

Adam and Lauren say their lives revolve around loveable Nova, who they bought as a puppy almost two years ago.

When Nova first arrived she had a bad infestation of worms and became very ill, needing ongoing treatment from a vet.

Nova is recovering at home in MK while awaiting the vets' diagnosis

Lauren and Adam had insured her and went to claim the bill on their pet insurance – only to be told they had called the vets 20 minutes before their policy officially started.

"So no claim would be covered…. After trying to find a new insurer for Nova very few would cover previous conditions,” said the couple.

“Nova recovered from this eventually and is now coming up to her second birthday. However she has been extremely ill in the last few weeks, vomiting after eating, tired and sad and clearly stressed.”

The vet referred Nova to a specialist who, worried about her chances to survive, promptly carried out surgery to look inside her stomach for abnormalities. Her owners are currently waiting on results of a biopsy.

Nova

The vet also found a bladder issue, for which more surgery may be required.

Meanwhile Adam and Lauren are worried about paying the vets bills, which could be as high as £10,000. Over the weekend they launched a special GoFundMe page to appeal for donations.

They said: “We‘re not the sort to ask for help, and we always do all we can to be self sufficient, but absolutely nothing is beyond our remit for us to save our much beloved Nova, who only brings love to the world.”

“Absolutely anything you can give would be so appreciated to help us save our much beloved dog and give her the life she deserves.”

So far the page has raised a remarkable £5,425 raised of its £10,000 goal.