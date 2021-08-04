Milton Keynes Covid case rate rises to above national average for first time in weeks

The Covid infection rate in Milton Keynes has risen to above the national average for the first time in many weeks.

Another 120 people in the borough tested positive today and the local seven day infection rate rose to 286.5 cases per 100,000 people.

At the same time, the UK average rate dropped to 275 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 119 today and the number of new cases was high - 29,312.