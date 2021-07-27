Milton Keynes Covid infection rate drops but sadly two patients die over the past seven days

Government figures reveal two people in MK have sadly died in the past week and had Covid written as a contributory cause of death.

Information on deaths is gathered in two ways by health officials. The first counts those who died within 28 days of a positive test, and there have been no deaths in MK for weeks under these figures. The second method counts those who have the word Covid on their death certificate.

Figures show 100 people in MK have tested positive for the virus. A drop in figures over the past week has caused the city's infection rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) to drop significantly today to 377.1. This is now well below the national average of 417.

100 new cases in MK today