Milton Keynes Covid infection rate rises to above national average

The number of new Covid cases has gradually crept up to bring the city's infection rate to above the national average again.

Today 14 local cases were recorded , while a total of 38 were confirmed over the three day bank holiday. Happily there have been no deaths at all - either locally or nationally.

For several weeks MK's seven day case rate has been low, at around 20 or under, but today it stands at 33 cases per 100,000 people.

This compares to the UK average of 30.3 cases per 100,000 of the population. Both figures are significantly lower than January, when the second wave was at its peak and producing infection rates in the hundreds.