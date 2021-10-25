Milton Keynes Covid infection rate rises to above national average
The rate had been significantly lower than average for many weeks
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:38 pm
Another 183 people in MK have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.
The city's seven day infection rate has risen to 493 cases per 100,000 people. This is now above the national average rate of 486.9.
Nationally the number of new cases rose to 36,567 today and 33 Covid-linked deaths were registered.
There are currently 33 Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital.