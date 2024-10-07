Milton Keynes cycle enthusiast donates vintage bike to Butlins after finding it buried in a field

Roy Pink carefully restored the old Butlin's bike

A vintage Butlin's bicycle is being proudly displayed in a seaside town thanks to a Newport Pagnell businessman who literally dug it up from a field.

Cycle enthusiast Roy Pink ran a bike shop in Newport Pagnell for many years and is respected throughout Milton Keynes for his knowledge.

He often holidayed in Butlins at Clacton when he was younger and it was during one such trip that the surprising discovery was made.

He said: "The Butlin's bicycle was found buried in a farmer's field near Clacton with just the handlebars visible.

"I carefully renovated the bicycle and painted it the original pale blue colour. It's from 1938,which was the year the Butlin's camp opened."

Roy, who has organised many fundraising events for his home town, has ridden the Butlins bike in Clacton carnival on several occasions.

But now, sadly facing serious health problems, he decided to donate it back to Clacton permanently.

His friends Brian Currie and Dave Boddy drove Roy and the bicycle down to Clacton to form part of its Butlins museum.

George Hardwick, Archivist for the Clacton Local History Society Museum was thrilled to meet Roy and install the historic bicycle in the town’s library.

He said: "The bicycle is on display on the ground floor of Clacton Library and is proving to be very popular with visitors.”

Butlin's Clacton was a very popular holiday destination for families from when it opened in 1938 until it closed in 1983.

Roy first went on holiday there in 1959 and says he still loves the town.