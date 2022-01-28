Milton Keynes cycling group raises more than £3,000 for Willen Hospice

More than £3,000 has been raised for Willen Hospice by Broughton Cycling Group (BCG) which nominated the hospice as its Charity of the Year for 2021.

Throughout the past year, the cycling group held various fundraisers to raise money for the charity including taking part in the Willen Hospice Sportive, organising their own Pick ‘n’ Mix Sportive, and more recently, a festive fancy dress ride in December, kindly sponsored by Franklins Solicitors LLP.

BCG member Ann Shrimpton, said: “We are a community cycling group, and supporting a local charity is important to us. We were delighted to support Willen Hospice last year, as not only do they do incredible work but they cared for one of our Ride Leaders in his final weeks. Other BCG members have had loved ones looked after by Willen Hospice as well, so it has a special place in our hearts.

Broughton Cycling Group (BCG) nominated Willen Hospice as its charity of the year

“As well as Franklins Solicitors LLP, we’d also like to thank Milton Keynes Trek, Bathworks, Velomotion, Torquing Gears and Energie Fitness for their donation of excellent prizes.”

Rosanna Stimson, marketing manager, Franklins Solicitors, said: “As a local firm, we’re keen to support the local communities in which we serve. Willen Hospice offers vital services to the area and we were delighted to sponsor this ride and raise funds for their amazing work, while spreading some festive cheer.”

Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice challenges fundraiser, added: “We can’t thank the members of BCG and their sponsors enough for raising such a fantastic amount. This could pay for a prescription course for two Willen Hospice nurses, allowing our patients to spend the precious time they have left with their families rather than at appointments.”