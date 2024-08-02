Milton Keynes dad launches fundraiser in honour of 'special and vibrant' son after tragic motorbike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser has been set up following the death of a young Milton Keynes man in a motorbike crash.

Brandon Ponton died on Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a car in Wolverton Road at the weekend.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to hospital and was placed on life support. However, his injuries were too severe and he passed away three days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online fundraiser, set up by his dad Wayne to provide Brandon ‘a fitting send off’, has already smashed its £2,000 target after its launch earlier today.

Aspiring musician Brandon was full of life.

In the fundraiser, Wayne describes his son, an aspiring musician, as ‘special, vibrant, intelligent and talented’.

He also reveals Brandon was a registered organ donor, and that this meant three people had been given a ‘second chance of life’.

On the fundraising page he wrote: “Brandon, being the amazing young man that he was, was a registered organ donor, and with the support of his family, his Dad Wayne,step mum Samm and sisters Kayleigh and Danniella, Brandon’s final farewell was to give three other families another opportunity. Through Brandon’s tragic passing, three people were given a second chance of life, by a young man who made the bravest of choices at such a young age.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the gesture had come about after the tragic loss of Brandon’s mum, when he was aged nine.

He added: “To those that knew him, this is no surprise, Brandon was kind and generous always, and he understood the pain of losing a loved one. At only nine years old, Brandon lost his mum Tracey to Cancer, and his tragic passing set-in motion a legacy that Brandon would have been proud of. Brandon was always full of life, with an innocent maturity that only his family and friends truly understood.

“A talented musician, Brandon loved to rock out with his friends, having taught himself the guitar, he loved nothing more that performing, sharing his talent, having fun, and being the centre of attention. Brandon was flamboyant and touched so many lives in such a short time, and he will be missed by so many, for so long.”

Visit Brandon’s Go Fund Me page to donate.