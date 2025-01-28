Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city dad whose young son has beated cancer twice is embarking upon a remarkable football-themed sponsored walk for charity.

Andrew Green plans to walk from Stadium MK, home of the Dons, to every single Premier League, EFL and National League football grounds in London, including Vicarage Road and Wembley Stadium, and finishing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

He will attempt to complete the mission in four days and aims to raise £10,000 for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer by doing so.

Andrew’s son Alexander is a football fanatic and a keen supporter of Tottenham and MK Dons.

Young Alexander, pictured with dad Andrew, is a big Tottenham fan

But in March 2022, at the age of seven, he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare, aggressive cancer that develops in muscle tissue.

He underwent a series of nine rounds of chemotherapy, 23 sessions of radiotherapy and a surgical procedure until finally the cancer was declared beaten.

But sadly, in May last year, the disease returned, meaning the Emerson Valley youngster, now aged 10, had to undergo even more intensive chemotherapy and a bigger surgical procedure.

“However, with the efforts of all the staff at Oxford’s John Radcliffe hospital we are very hopeful the condition will not be coming back again,” said Andrew.

“The fear that my partner and I felt at the time of diagnosis is something we wouldn’t wish on anyone. If it wasn’t for Young Lives vs Cancer this nightmare would have been unbearable.

“They provide families at the most devastating time with financial, psychological and emotional support. The contact and support from the social workers is second to none. The accommodation they provide families to keep families together is amazing, a home from home. The support they provide allowed us to focus on being there for our little boy.”

Andrew added: “Now that our son is in a better state of health I am taking this opportunity to walk from my son’s hometown of Milton Keynes to London over a period of four days taking in 20 football ground starting from Stadium MK and finishing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to raise money for this wonderful charity.”

You can view the fundraising page here.