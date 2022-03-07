Milton Keynes desperately needs more foster carers, say councillors

Local councillors are highlighting the need for more foster carers in Milton Keynes.

The Liberal Democrat and Labour Progressive Alliance is bringing up the subject at Full Council next week.

According to Ofsted, the number of foster carers in England has only increased by 4% since 2014, but the number of children in foster care has gone up by around 11%.

More foster parents are needed in Milton Keynes

Liberal Democrat Councillor Kerrie Bradburn is the Councillor Champion for fostering, and wants to see a new marketing and recruitment campaign for foster carers in Milton Keynes, as well as encouraging all councillors to help with recruitment where they can.

Councillor Bradburn will move the motion: “Foster carers do an incredibly important job, and they give the best care to our looked after children here in Milton Keynes.”

“Unfortunately we’re facing a dire recruitment crisis of foster carers nationally, and we’re feeling the impact in Milton Keynes. We need a new drive and focus on recruitment, so that we can keep on providing the much-needed support to our children in care.”

Labour Councillor Zoe Nolan is the Cabinet Mmember for Children & Families: “We have been using the early help model here in Milton Keynes for many years, which means families receive support as soon as needed, and children remain at home as long as it is safe.”

“This is the best approach, but where we do bring children and young people into our care we need more good foster carers who can provide loving, supportive homes. I would encourage anyone who is considering fostering to please get in touch with the Council on the number below".