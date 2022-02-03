Milton Keynes 'dog couple' have been named among the UK's most in-love pooches
Pet pups shortlisted in Valentine's Day Puppy Love Getaway competition
Gorgeous loved-up Monty and Maisy have been named among the country's most in-love dogs.
The French bulldogs, aged five and six, whose owners are from Milton Keynes, have made the shortlist in a Puppy Love Getaway competition.
They beat a total of 2,650 entries to make the final four entries who have been shortlisted.
The competition, organised by Canine Cottages, a dog-friendly letting specialist, is offering the winners a free three-night getaway with their dog.
The cottage, where the lucky pups and their owners will stay is located by beautiful Kirkbymoorside in North Yorkshire. It’s a converted barn with multiple rooms for the pooches to explore, with a beautiful view of farmland as far as the eye can see. It has a parking spot, a fantastic fireplace and ensuite bedrooms.
The other dogs shortlisted are Jefferson and Harrison, a couple of Golden Retrievers, two Siberian Huskies called Nova and Kovu and two inseparable miniature Dashcunds Monty and Chloe.