Milton Keynes 'dog couple' have been named among the UK's most in-love pooches

Gorgeous loved-up Monty and Maisy have been named among the country's most in-love dogs.

The French bulldogs, aged five and six, whose owners are from Milton Keynes, have made the shortlist in a Puppy Love Getaway competition.

They beat a total of 2,650 entries to make the final four entries who have been shortlisted.

Adorable Money and Maisy, have been named among the UK's most loved up pooches

The competition, organised by Canine Cottages, a dog-friendly letting specialist, is offering the winners a free three-night getaway with their dog.

The cottage, where the lucky pups and their owners will stay is located by beautiful Kirkbymoorside in North Yorkshire. It’s a converted barn with multiple rooms for the pooches to explore, with a beautiful view of farmland as far as the eye can see. It has a parking spot, a fantastic fireplace and ensuite bedrooms.