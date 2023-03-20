Milton Keynes dog owner’s disgust at £200 fee for return of ‘lost’ pet

A distraught dog owner whose pet went missing was shocked at having to pay nearly £200 to be reunited with his beloved dog Storm.

Bob Aldrich said his dog went missing after she had been taken for a walk in West Bletchley last week.

But he claims he was ’held to ransom’ by Milton Keynes Council’s dog warden service and ‘had to pay up before the dog was released’ after it was found and picked up.

Bob Aldrich was reunited with his beloved dog Storm - at a cost of nearly £200

The council, which outsources its dog warden service, says charges are in line with market fees.

Anita Boyle, a friend of Bob’s, said: “My friend’s dog Storm was taken out for a walk to the garage by a well meaning dog walker. When he returned he realised he had forgot and rushed back... But she was gone and the worker at the garage said ‘a man had taken her to keep her safe’ and would bring her back for 8am next morning.

"We waited from 8am at the garage but by 9.30am we gave up and called the police to say she was missing.

“We finally received a call from a dog warden to say that they found Storm wandering around the streets.

"The man who took her must have kicked her out which was dangerous and scary for those who don't know Storm as she is a big Rottweiler, but with such a lovely nature for that breed, a big baby really.

“Bob was charged nearly £200 to get her back which I think is disgusting with the cost of living and him not being very well. He relies on lots of pain relief so Storm keeps him going, she’s great company for him.”

Anita added: “In my day if a dog was found and returned to its owner people wouldn't even think of charging you. I don't think Storm was even gone 24 hours and it was like my friend was held to ransom, ‘pay the money before we release her’.”

A council spokesman aid: “We outsource the dog warden service to a private company, SDK Environmental Ltd, and charges are in line with market fees.