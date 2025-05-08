Milton Keynes doggy daycare centre launches successful appeal for funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A doggy daycare business has launched a successful fundraising appeal for help in repairing its driveway.

Waggy Tales Dog Daycare is a small family-run company in Old Stratford that offers £30 a day care for dogs plus a grooming salon called Ruff to Puff.

This week they launched a GoFundMe page to raise £500 – and within days enough donations flowed in to exceed the target.

The fundraiser, which currently stands at £755, states: “The track road that leads to our business is the only access and unfortunately is in constant disrepair from weather and cars forming pot holes. Whilst we do our best to fill these holes with new materials by hand this is not a long term solution.

Waggy Tales doggy daycare's appeal for help was highly successful

“We are looking to buy a piece of equipment called a tractor blade box grader, which you hitch behind a tractor and drag behind to break up the road surface and level it out, getting rid of those pesky pot holes and creating a new flat compact surface.”

Currently the Waggy Tales crew shovel the road by hand and wheelbarrow the material every month. Using the machine means the job will be easier, and will only need doing a couple of times a year.

“Unfortunately the box grader costs around £500 which is a lot for a small family business to find with all other usual running costs and other price increases to cover. Any donations towards getting this equipment would be greatly appreciated,” the fundraising page states.

