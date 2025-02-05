Milton Keynes domestic abuse support service wins Charity of the Year award

MK Act, the service that helps countless people escape domestic abuse, has won the coveted Charity of the Year award.

The charity was declared the winner at the recent Milton Keynes Multicultural Excellence Awards 2025.

This recognition celebrates MK Act’s tireless commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by domestic abuse, providing them with safety, guidance, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

And it reinforces MK Act’s commitment to supporting those affected by domestic abuse and fostering a safer, more inclusive Milton Keynes.

MK Act was delighted to receive the Charity of the Year award

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the resilience of the individuals and families we support.

" Each year, we assist over 2,500 people in their journey to safety and recovery. Our staff and volunteers go above and beyond every day, and we are proud that our team truly reflects the diverse community we serve.”

Nana Oguntola, CEO of Linked Events Ltd, the award organisers, said:“Difference is not a problem, as nature itself shows. The real challenge lies in how we relate to that difference. Through these awards, we aim to celebrate the contributions and achievements of our multicultural communities while encouraging unity and mutual respect.”

This groundbreaking event celebrates individuals, businesses, and organisations that embody the rich diversity of Milton Keynes. It highlights excellence across various sectors, honours allies and supporters of multiculturalism, and acknowledges young people excelling in academics and other activities from diverse backgrounds.

This year marks MK Act’s 50th Birthday. For 50 years, MK Act has provided life-saving support to thousands of people experiencing domestic abuse in Milton Keynes. Their refuge is a critical service, offering a safe haven for survivors and their children who have had to flee their homes due to violence. However, demand for their services has never been higher, and their current refuge accommodation is at full capacity, leaving many vulnerable individuals in desperate need of shelter.

To continue providing essential support, MK Act need to build a new refuge in Milton Keynes. This much-needed facility will provide a safe space for more families escaping abuse. As part of their 50th Year Celebrations, MK Act is calling on businesses and organisations across Milton Keynes to play a vital role in making this vision a reality. The project has been supported by the Milton Keynes Community Foundation and now MK Act seeks further support from businesses in Milton Keynes to make the new refuge a reality.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact.

Businesses interested in supporting MK Act’s new refuge campaign can contact [email protected] for more details on how to get involved or for information on how they can ‘buy a brick’.

Individuals wishing to support the new refuge can here.

MK Act offers help to anyone aged 16 years and up within Milton Keynes. You can call them on 0344 375 4307 from Monday to friday between 9am and 5pm. Calls are low cost and in confidence.Outside of office hours, callthe National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.