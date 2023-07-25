Milton Keynes domestic abuse survivor to hold special event to empower other victims

A woman who was hospitalised many time due to domestic abuse is organising an event to empower and give hope to other victims in MK.

Melanie Prince believes the number of females suffering from such abuse is on the increase throughout the city and she wants to provide them with a lifeline.

The ‘I’m Every Woman’ event is being held on August 19 from 2pm to 5pm. The venue will be disclosed by email.

Melanie Prince turned her life around after spending years as a victim of domestic abuse

Melanie said: “I’m a survivor domestic abuse myself and a space like this is very much needed here. There’s nothing like this available.”

"I am providing a safe space where survivors can come together to know they’re not alone, to feel comforted and safe...The main aim is for women to meet others with similar pasts and make some great friendships.”

At the event will be inspirational women speakers, including Lejla Dauti, who has her own TV show called ‘The survivors who broke their silence’.

Melanie’s abuse happened many years ago and she is now safe and happy to be named.

She said: “I endured years of abuse at the hands of my perpetrator and I’ve been hospitalised on many occasions

“My experience with abuse led me to addiction, mental health problems and prison.

"I believe the lack of support lead me down this road. If I’d something like this, it may have saved me from that past. There’s is nothing like this available in the community and I’m hoping to make these events a regular thing.”

It took Melanie four years to turn her life around once she was free.

"I have gone from homeless alcoholic to a self-love life coach and motivational speaker. Anything is possible with the right help, love and support,” she said.

Anybody wanting to attend the event, which costs £10, should email [email protected]

“I want it to be an afternoon of inspiration and hope, for women to leave the event feeling empowered,” said Melanie.

