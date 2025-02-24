Milton Keynes drivers face 13 road closures over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week and next.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm February 14 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way exit slip - lane closure and diversion route for bridge works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

• A5, from 8pm January 5 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Portway Roundabout - carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures, layby closure, speed restrictions, diversion route and local authority diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 4pm January 13 to midnight, April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works.

Nine more closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9.30am February 24 to 3pm February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout exit slips - lane closure for vegetation clearance works on behalf of MK Council.

• A5, from 8pm February 24 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor Roundabout to Portway Roundabout - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 24 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Costain.

• M1, from 10pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to barrier-permanent works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 25 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 26 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 26 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm March 10 to 5am March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

